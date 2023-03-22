There’s a great reason to head to downtown Montreal from Thursday, March 23 through to Saturday March 25 as the Jeux Urbains Festival will take place at the Eaton Centre. This event, sponsored in part by Georges St. Pierre and presented by XP_MTL will have a cornucopia of sports and activities showcasing world class talent in a variety of disciplines. Adding to the festival will be music, opportunities to try a variety of these emerging sports, including bouldering (in association with Decathlon) that are making their impact felt around the globe. The most important thing it will allow the dedicated athletes who train in these sports to get some much deserved exposure to their skills. “The city has become a major hub for numerous brand-new sports and for the creation of new disciplines,” Jean-François Daviau, President, M.A.D. Collectif said. “Many top-level athletes train in relative obscurity and only perform in front of specialized public audiences once every four years. Unfortunately, we noticed that many individuals dropped out of professional sports during the pandemic, so we would like to rekindle their interest and help them discover some less conventional disciplines during the festival.”
The program includes competitions and demonstrations in fast-growing disciplines such as flatland BMX, freestyle soccer, combat sports (Olympic wrestling, boxing, karate, judo, taekwondo and fencing), hip-hop dance, breakdancing, popping, waacking and tricking.
On March 23-24 world-class BMX Flatland athletes from Canada, the US and Latin America will be coming to downtown Montreal to vie for supremacy as part of friendly competitions. This presents an opportunity to see world champion Jean William Prévost in action.
Freestyle soccer will be on display March 24-25 and will be a mixed competition, created in collaboration with the World Freestyle Football Association. Among the athletes from Canada, the US, Guatemala, France and Venezuela will be six-time world champion Melody Donchet and Laura Biondo, who holds 13 Guinness world records.
Combat sports will hold court on March 25 with a very good chance for a GSP sighting. This portion was organized in collaboration with Quebec’s Regroupement des sports de combat (representing federations from the disciplines of karate, Olympic wrestling, boxing, taekwondo, judo and fencing). The best fighters from Quebec, across Canada and around the world will be taking part in friendly public competitions. This portion of the event, sponsored by Georges St-Pierre, will welcome surprise guests throughout the competition.
During this three-day event,DJ Vinny Bombay will set the musical tone as those in attendance enjoy free sports activities in the Interactive Zone. Bouldering, basketball with prizes on the line and sports demonstrations with leading athletes will be presented free of charge in the Interactive Zone. It is being offered to help raise public awareness of the importance of physical fitness.
All ages are invited to this free event, which will be hosted by Kevin Raphaël. To consult the jam packed program, please visit xpmtl.com/programmation/jeux-urbains/.
