The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup has kicked off its fifth season and this year will be a quite a bit different as ideas will be the measure of victory. For the 2020-21 season, minor hockey teams are being encouraged to “pitch” an idea for a good deed that would make a positive impact on their local community in what is called The Chevrolet Good Deeds Pitch. Caroline Ouellette, a four time Olympic Gold Medalist and Canada’s National Women’s hockey team alumni has been an ambassador and one of the selection committee for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup from the start and is excited about the pitch idea. “We all know that it’s been a challenging year on so many levels for so many communities,” Caroline Ouellette said. “So the idea was to allow young hockey players, girls and boys, make a difference in their community in a safe way.” The competition has opened up for even more teams to participate U11,U13 and U15 teams are invited to submit their 30-second video on twitter using #GoodDeedsCup and tag @ChevroletCanada. Submissions can be made until January 28. “I think this is a great way for teams to stay connected,” Ouellette said. “Research what is going on in their community, what are the needs. They could help to supply protective equipment to a facility, start a letter writing campaign to residents in seniors’ homes or does someone in their community need a fundraiser.” The key thing is to come up with a pitch and make it. The 11 regional winners will each get $2,000 for their charity, the top three will receive $5,000 and the top team will be able to donate $100,000 to their cause. “What I really love about the Good Deeds Cup program is that it brings people together,” she said. “Not just the teams but the people in their communities.” While Ouellette is part of the selection committee, she is inviting Canadians to help select the eventual winner when the top three pitches have been picked. That voting period will run from February 14 to February 23, the Good Dees Cup page can be accessed through the Chevrolet.ca site. Chevrolet has also sweetened the pot as the company will be donating $50 for every video pitch submitted, up to $75,000, to the Hockey Canada Foundation’s Assist Fund. That fund provides subsidies to qualifying families so they can afford registration fees and equipment. “I want more families to be able to register and get the proper equipment to play hockey,” she said. “This (program) creates more opportunities for girls and boys to play hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin, my longtime teammate is involved with the Hockey Canada Assist Fund and she sees firsthand the impact this program can have.” All the information can be found for the Good Deeds Cup at www.chevrolet.ca and clicking on the Goods Deed Cup link.
The Good Deeds Cup is looking for some good ideas
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Clipper delivers some snow to Montreal to end 2020
- Quebec study monitors confinement symptoms
- Beaconsfield seeks $4 million from Agglo for overpayments
- Contact-free tickets extended
- Millions for local groups
- Nelligan MNA partners with area students to brighten Xmas for seniors
- Quebec's new seniors centre on Laval shoreline park
- Leylah Annie Fernandez earns a trio of Tennis Canada honours
Most Popular
Articles
- Pointe-Claire invites citizens to enjoy the outdoors
- World War II veteran Willie Glaser to be honoured for his 100th birthday
- Igloofest 2.021: reimagined, digital, and free
- Christmas storm to bring rain and wind to southern Quebec
- JAC honours Springate with memorial scholarship
- Wearable technology offers a promising avenue for pain treatment in childhood cancer survivors, new Concordia paper shows
- 18,000 on mental health waiting lists as depressions rise
- Game changing brain surgery treatment gets Health Canada approval
- Renaissance: Hold those donations
- Wet, windy and warm Christmas for Montreal
Images
Videos
Commented
- Perspective and perseverance.... (1)
- Thousands protest in front of Premier Legault's Montreal office (1)
- Essential services redefined (1)
- The man behind the bike jersey (1)
- Will Alexandre Tagliani's new amusement centre surpass the excitement of Belmont Park? (1)
- New ICU directives discriminate against those most needing care (1)
- Houses & Homes: Nix your paper clutter… forever! (1)
Most Popular
Articles
- Pointe-Claire invites citizens to enjoy the outdoors
- World War II veteran Willie Glaser to be honoured for his 100th birthday
- Igloofest 2.021: reimagined, digital, and free
- Christmas storm to bring rain and wind to southern Quebec
- JAC honours Springate with memorial scholarship
- Wearable technology offers a promising avenue for pain treatment in childhood cancer survivors, new Concordia paper shows
- 18,000 on mental health waiting lists as depressions rise
- Game changing brain surgery treatment gets Health Canada approval
- Renaissance: Hold those donations
- Wet, windy and warm Christmas for Montreal
Images
Videos
Commented
- Perspective and perseverance.... (1)
- Thousands protest in front of Premier Legault's Montreal office (1)
- Essential services redefined (1)
- The man behind the bike jersey (1)
- Will Alexandre Tagliani's new amusement centre surpass the excitement of Belmont Park? (1)
- New ICU directives discriminate against those most needing care (1)
- Houses & Homes: Nix your paper clutter… forever! (1)
Online Poll
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
-
Dec 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.