The game won’t be the same without Bob Mironowicz being involved

On January 7 the Quebec and Canadian football families lost a valued and cherished member with the passing of Bob Mironowicz at the age of 68. Mironowicz died from complications stemming from an operation he had undergone in the fall.

The hard working volunteer was part of the amateur football scene more than three decades. Mironowicz served as a coach, executive board member and most important a mentor to the youths he was involved with, many who followed their passion for the sport into the coaching ranks. “Bob was coaching in the civil leagues and involved with the all star teams back in the 90’s when I was a player at Lakeshore,” Ted Stote president of Lakeshore Football said. “By 1995 he was on the board at lakeshore football eventually becoming president where he stayed until 2019. It’s amazing to think he stayed committed to the organization even long after his kids had moved on and he was volunteering at the provincial level with Football Quebec. Lakeshore football owes Bob great gratitude for keeping the program alive through the ups and downs over the years.”

Locally he coached and was president of Lakeshore Football and Sun Youth Football over his time in the game. Mironowicz also served on the boards of Football Quebec, where he was president at the time of his death and was a longtime member of the Football Canada board.

It’s a huge loss, it’s a tragedy,” Mathieu Joyal Director General of Football Quebec said. “Bob was always, always, always available. I could call him at seven in the morning or 10 at night and he’d always be answering, listening and giving good advice. He was a really good person, very involved. He never wanted to be in front of the spotlights. He was working hard for the kids and the good of the sport.”

It was Moronowicz’s involvement that helped to grow the game here. “Not that he was solely responsible for it,” Jim Mullins President of Football Canada said. “It took a lot of people to trigger the growth of football in Quebec. He played a leadership role during that phase of growth in that province, growth that probably outstripped the growth in any other province.”

When the news reached Mullins, it hit him hard as he not only had lost a valued confrere but a good friend. “When you’re serving in a position like president of Football Canada or on a board you get to know some co-workers and some become really good friends,” Mullins said. “Bob became a really good friend of mine. We’d touch base about every 10 days and I’d have to block a couple of hours for our calls.”

Representing Quebec at the Football Canada table, Mironowicz brought his passion to the discussions. “It was easy for an Anglo outside of Quebec to misread the guy,” he said. “He came from an immigrant family, Eastern European and very much a Montrealer. When he started firing away with passion around the table it would take some people aback, they really didn’t know how to handle it. During my short time as president of Football Canada the past three years he was the go to guy for me, a confidant.”

Mironowicz’s commitment to the game was there right through his final days. “We had our semi-annual meeting by Zoom in December,” he said. “Bob attended by phone from his hospital bed.”

Mullins hit exactly what Mironowicz’s participation in football was, “whatever the game gave to him, he gave back a hundred fold,” he said.