The Duclair Imama Development Camp a homecoming for Pierrefonds Anthony Duclair

The Duclair Imama Development Camp made its hometown debut for San Jose Shark Anthony Duclair as the five day camp was held at the Pierrefonds Sportsplex. For the veteran NHL player it was a return to where he got his start in the game playing for the Pierrefonds Minor Hockey Association, joining him in the venture was Boko Imama of the Ottawa Senators. Duclair is a former Lac St. Louis Lion and Imama played for the Montreal-Laval Rousseau Royal. “It’s real special,” Anthony Duclair said. “I grew up in this rink and I remember being here, playing here every weekend, played a lot of tournaments here. It’s so special just to come back here to my hometown and see all those kids with a smile on their faces. Just to be back here as a pro and giving back to the community it’s a dream come true for me.”
The development camp is an initiative of Anthony Duclair’s Foundation, which was launched last February. The mission of the foundation is to ensure that Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) children are granted safe and equal access to playing hockey in North America. It is a huge task the foundation is tackling as the BIPOC population accounts for less than 15% of all hockey players. Those children, specifically, are severely under-represented when compared to the greater North American population.
Approximately 60 minority children from ages 7-to-15 had the opportunity to take part in the development camp. Over the five days the attendees had on and off ice instruction as well as guest speakers touching on a variety of topics. What Duclair wants the youth to take away from their experience is more than just improved hockey skills. “I just want them to learn about the game a little bit more,” Duclair said. “They’re young; they’re very influenced with what we have to say. I want to teach them how hard it is to be a black hockey player in the sport. My experiences, Boko’s experiences and just let them know that they have support, they’re loved and they can do anything they put their minds to. Some people might try to bring them down but keep your goal in mind, keep your vision aligned and surround yourself with good people and everything’s going to be okay.”
This is just the start of Duclair’s efforts to grow the game with more diversity. “This is just the first year,” he said. “We’ve already done two camps one in Florida and one here. I’m so looking forward to many more events. My team has a lot of game planning to do but the sky’s the limit. One plan is we hold one every year here (Pierrefonds) in July. I’m looking forward to doing this, even when I’m done playing hockey. It’s going to be fun; I’m really looking forward to it.”
To find out more on the foundation go to duclairfoundation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.