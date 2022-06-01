It’s a go for the 18th edition of Sports Celebrity Breakfast to benefit seniors in crisis at the Cummings Centre set for Sunday, June 12 at Le Jardin Royalmount. To celebrate the return as the 2020 was a virtual event and the 2021 edition was a video retrospective, there is already an impressive list of sport celebrities confirmed for the event. “The Sports Celebrity Breakfast was always intended to gather community leaders, sports heroes and legends under one roof,” event co-chair and senior vice-president of Delmar International, Mike Wagen said. “Being back in-person gives our media participants the chance to conduct interviews with our celebrity guests, all the while offering ticketholders the opportunity to personally meet their heroes and obtain autographs.”
The guest of honour will be Alouettes’ owner Gary Stern, the Sports Personality if the year will be Habs’ legend and a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame, Yvan Cournoyer. The Expos Legend award will be presented to Ken Singleton who also served as an Expos and Yankees’ broadcaster. The Larry Fredericks Media Award will go to Rick Moffat a former sportscaster with CJAD and TSN 690 who also served as the long-time radio voice of the Canadiens, Alouettes and Montreal Impact.
Sports personalities already confirmed include the Canadiens’ stars Nick Suzuki and Cole Caulfied plus Habs’ alumni Peter and Frank Mahovlich. Buffalo Sabres’ prospect Devon Levi of Dollard who helped Team Canada to a silver finish at the 2021 World Juniors will also attend. Montreal’s sports media will be represented by Mitch Melnick, Herb Zurkowsky, Stu Cowan, Eric Engels, Matthew Ross and Kelly Greig. More personalites will continue to be added to the list of attendees.
The event has raised over $3,000,000 to date. VIP tickets to the event will be available in limited quantities at $136 (includes a $50 tax receipt). To reserve please call Diane Samberg at 514-734-1825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.