The Cummings Centre adds punch to their programs for persons suffering from MS and Parkinsons

The Cummings Centre has always had their thumb on the pulse of the wellness of their members and has adapted or added programs for a better quality of life for those members. A recent addition has seen the Cummings Centre add Danny Roseman’s, owner of BOOM X BOXING, training method targeted for persons afflicted with Parkinson’s disease (PD) or Multiple Sclerosis (MS).
What started several years ago, as teaching and working privately in his own studio with several clients of which the majority had either neurological problem, Roseman now travels to elder care homes, nursing homes and private residences to train people. His work with clients having PD and M.S. has given him the satisfaction of making a real impact on their lives. This propelled him to look for an organization that shared the same values and could reach a wider audience. Through some research and recommendations from Parkinson Canada the logical choice was the Cummings Centre.
Roseman learned that Cummings has a Wellness Centre that has been a pioneer both in older adult fitness and adapted fitness programs for the past 30 years. These unique and innovative bilingual programs are not only for the 50-plus healthy and asymptomatic, but also for individuals with reduced mobility due to Multiple Sclerosis, Stroke, Osteoarthritis, Parkinson’s disease and movement disorders, as well as post-surgery or post- rehab. More than 400 participants enjoy programs in person and online that is adapted to the needs of healthy individuals and those with health challenges. Roseman knew it would be a perfect match. “I was honoured that the Cummings Centre found my methods to be beneficial and add it to their programming,” Danny Roseman said. “It continues my ongoing mission to reach as many people as possible to help them have a better quality of life.”
The basis of the program is built around the multiplicity of movements boxing requires. Roseman applies those in a fun and restorative framework to the benefit of his students. “I think it’s the best thing for brain function and physical function,” Roseman said. “There’s a lot of movement and a lot of combinations that the brain has to think about. It’s not single minded, it’s both directions. I’ve seen vast improvements in the people I’ve worked with and I love it.”
Roseman and his assistant Gerry Sohmer, a dedicated Cummings Centre long-time volunteer, started with one class in the Fall of 2022 and now have two ongoing classes at the Cummings Westbury location. Plus there are two other ongoing satellite classes in the West Island at Seconds Out Boxing in Dollard with a third West Island class scheduled to start at the end of April. The long-term goal is to expand this program in different areas of Montreal, to make boxing fitness accessible to all.
Roseman and the Cummings Centre combined mission is to inform, reach out and help as many people as they can to appreciate how impactful all exercise including Boxing Fitness can be on the mind and body. For more information, go to www.cummingscentre.org or Google BOOM X BOXING.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.