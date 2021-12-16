The CCM Challenge is back and ready to roll

The Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League will get to celebrate the 15th edition of the CCM Challenge as it gets underway today in Jonquière. The event, one of the most important functions on the league’s calendar returns following a one year absence due to the pandemic. “It is so great that we are having the tournament again,” Yanick Lévesque President of the QU18AAADHL said. “This is an important tournament for all the participants.”
It is an important event as some 250 recruiters from the college ranks and scouts from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and the Quebec Junior AAA Hockey League are on hand to view the talent. The teams participating feature all franchises from the league plus five teams from the Maritimes, thus reflecting the territories of the Q. The tournament also allows players and coaches to gauge their progression as they head into the second half of the campaign following the holiday break.
The QMJHL along with Hockey Quebec and the QU18AAADHL will feature four teams in the QMJHL division featuring players from the U17 Espoir programs and players from the RSEQ Scholastic teams. There are two more squads of players taking part, all U15 candidates for selection to the 2023 Canada Games Team Quebec squad. “This gives those players a chance to be seen and to see what possibilities are ahead for them,” Lévesque said.
An event of this size requires lots of coordination and volunteers and the people of Jonquière have answered the call. “The facilities are great and some 120 volunteers are making everyone welcome,” he said.
Play got underway at noon with the Cole Harbour (NS) Wolfpack taking on Gatineau at the Jean-Claude Tremblay Arena. The Lac St. Louis Lions take on the host Jonquière Élites tonight at 7:30 at the Jean-Claude Tremblay Arena. The Laval-Montreal Rousseau Royal start their quest for the Quebec Cup at the Dean Bergeron Arena this evening as they face the College Charles Lemoyne Riverains.
