There’s nothing like a Cinderella story for a sports team and this one about the pee wee C West Island Kings is a great one. The Kings, coached by Shannon Casey, are now the kings of the EHL after winning the EHL championship with a perfect record in the post-season. This coming from a team that posted a 1-win-16 –loss and a3-tie regular season record. The Kings roster included six players that never played the game and player Elliot Lebel who volunteered to be goalie as there was no goaltender at the beginning of the season. In their playoff run West Island beat their rivals from next door Lakeshore, the regular season champs, in two games to take the championship banner.
Bottom row (From left) : John Hannan, Mathieu Hoyos, Adrian Haywood Cote, Elliot Lebel, Liam Boulch, Margaux Brisson, Evan Liu. Top Row: Shannon Casey (head coach), Evan Shah-Busby, Ethan Yanchen Shi, Jackson Collard, Rocco Trotto, Emilio Ferry, John Casey (assistant coach), Alexander Chaupart, Bastien Brisson, Dante Cicali, Chenxi Bai and Gilles Brisson (manager)
