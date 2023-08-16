The boys (of summer) are back in town

This Sunday afternoon at Lachine’s Denis Boucher Stadium in LaSalle Park former Montreal Expos will take to the diamond to wrap-up their five game Expos All-Stars Celebrity Softball tour to benefit the Katherine Demes Pavilion of the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
Bill Lee, Otis Nixon, Livan Hernandez, Brian Schneider, Herm Winningham, David Palmer, Claude Raymond, Marc Griffin and Denis Boucher took part in the tour that had stops in Sherbrooke, Lac Megantic, Granby and Quebec City prior to this Sunday’s match. Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame member and the voice of the Expos Jacques Doucet will see to the announcing in Lachine. Dave Cash will also be on hand managing the All-Stars.
Fans will not only be entertained by the game but will have the opportunity to get the autographs from Nos Amours as there will be signing sessions. Tickets are available by going to www.exposfest.com and kids 12 and under will be admitted for free.
The funds raised from the tour will go towards the Two million dollar pledge made that will benefit the Kat Demes Pavilion set to open this fall. Perry G and family initially committed to one million for research into DIPG the cancer that has no cure and afflicts children like his late niece Catherine “Kat” Demes who passed away at the age of five. That goal was reached in the spring but the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation’s announcement that the new pavilion would be named in Kat’s honour saw the family re-up to help raise two million for the Kat Demes Pavilion. The new facility will house families whose children are undergoing long term treatment at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.
