The boys are back in town as Jr. Concordes touchdown for reunion

It was a long overdue celebration of junior football here in Quebec as members of the Montreal Jr. Concordes huddled up for two days of revelry, remembrance and re-connections. While it was to shine a light on players who had suited up with the squad from 1978 through 1984, there was special emphasis on the 1982 Eastern Canadian champion Jr. Concorde team.
“Many of us went on to play in university,” organizer Luis Oliveira said. “Some of us were on the McGill championship Vanier Cup team (1987) and we’d have these reunions. A few of us who had been on both championship teams wondered why we hadn’t done so with the Jr. Concordes and that started the ball rolling.”
The game plan was put into motion with Oliveira, Joe Czenze, Cliff Wilson and Patti White forming the organizing committee. As contacts were made enthusiasm built and the time arrived for a celebration not just for the Jr. Concordes but other players from the Quebec Major Junior Football League teams of the era like the Verdun Invictus. “It’s been long overdue,” former Jr. Concordes coach Pat Sheahan said. “What they accomplished has been under celebrated but they remember and it was an important moment in their lives. Tonight they’re going to go back (in time) and they’re going to be young football players and are going to remember what it was all about. It’s also an opportunity to say thank you to a few people and unfortunately, at this age if your face is missing from the team picture, the inevitable 40 years later, it’s going to be that way. You know, so but it’s good to remember. Let people know that you know that what they did was important
For coach Sheahan it was the start of quite the run as a football coach in Montreal. “It was the start of my coaching career,” Sheahan said. “It was very special and to have this event and to get to see the”boys” means a lot. I had the opportunity to coach with three teams here (Jr.Concordes, McGill and Concordia) and earn three championships (Eastern Canadian, Vanier Cup, Atlantic Bowl) as a coach.”
Among the more than 60 guests in attendance were Phil Roberts, Peter Dalla Riva, Joe Galat, Glenn Keeble, Gerry McGrath, Wally Buono via zoom. The reunion launched on Saturday evening and concluded on Sunday. There were special moments as deceased brothers in arms were solemnly remembered. “There was a celebration of our deceased members,” Oliveira said. “We wanted to celebrate our players and coaches that have left us as well as the people in the background. We held a moment of silence then bagpipes played as we entered. Fedoras were also prevalent as a nod to long time sports journalist Serge Vleminckx who is not in the best of health, as he covered the Jr. Concordes through their entire existence.
Thanks to the generosity of CFMOTO several attendees went home with more than reconnections and memories as CFMOTO supplied raffle gifts for the event.
