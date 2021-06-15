The Alouettes will reconnect with their fans on August 27

Montreal, June 15, 2021 – The Canadian Football League unveiled its revised 2021 schedule and the Montreal Alouettes will kick off their home season on Friday, August 27, at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.
The CFL teams will play a shortened 14-game season, which will culminate with the Grey Cup being played on Sunday, December 12, in Hamilton.
"We are really anxious to rekindle with our fans, and we are certain that they are looking forward to once more setting foot in our gorgeous stadium. News is currently encouraging and the best way to be sure to be a part of it all is to purchase season tickets," said Alouettes President Mario Cecchini.
Vernon Adams Jr. and his teammates will show up for the start of training camp on July 11. The Alouettes will start the season with a bye week, before playing its first game of the season on Saturday, August 14, in Edmonton.
Khari Jones' protégés will also renew with the Thanksgiving tradition, as the team will host the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Monday, October 11, at 1 p.m.
The priority for tickets will be awarded to season ticket holders. They are already available at www.MontrealAlouettes.com or by calling at 514-787-2525.
Details regarding protocols and procedures to attend games and to cover the team's activities will be communicated in the near future.
