The Alouettes will honour John Bowman for his great career
Montreal, February 5, 2021 – The Montreal Alouettes have informed defensive end John Bowman that the team will not offer him a contract for the 2021 season.
Bowman (6'3", 250 lbs) played 230 games in 14 seasons in the CFL, all with the Alouettes. The 38-year-old leads the Alouettes with 134-career sacks, which places him sixth all-time in the CFL. He helped the Alouettes win the Grey Cup in 2009 and 2010.
"It is never an easy decision to make when you move on from one of the greatest player in the history of your organization. I want to thank John for everything he has done for the Montreal Alouettes and the city of Montreal," said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "John has been the ultimate professional throughout his career all the way through the moment we informed him that we would not offer him a contract for the upcoming season."
The organization plans to properly honour Bowman for his illustrious career once it will be possible to host fans at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. An event worthy of his accomplishments will be organized in his honour.
