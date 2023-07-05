A big part of the fan experience at Alouette home games at Percival Molson Stadium is the interaction and performances of the Alouettes’ cheer squad. What many fans don’t realize is the fact that the cheer squad, like the players, train hard and are visible in the community at important events like the Cummings Centre Sports Celebrity Breakfast as well as school appearances.

Branda and her twin sister Brandy are in their rookie season with the dance squad and Ariane is in her fifth season and is now a captain of the stunt squad. The key element that they share, as do all members of the cheer squad is a passion to be part of the team.

“In high school we were cheerleaders,” Branda said. “I just remember having the best moments in high school being part of the team. So it kind of pushed me into that direction of let me let me be part of it again. You’ll be surrounded by other hard working women and get it together and practice and just be there for one another.”

Ariane got the cheer team bug early on as she began cheering at the age of five for the Laval Vikings, from there she moved on to the sport of competitive cheer squads but her dream was to be part of the Alouettes’ cheer squad. “I always looked at the cheer team on the field and wanted to be part of that,” Ariane said. “Honestly I’m not a dancer but when I turned 18 the Alouettes added the stunt team and I had to try out for that.”

That try out was successful and she realized her dream to be part of the Alouettes. Ariane’s passion for cheering sees her on two cheer squads, the Alouettes and for the Université de Montreal Carabins where she is working towards her law degree.

Branda and Brandy are both professional dancers and choreographers and the only women of colour on the dance unit of the cheer squad. “I noticed how it started to have an impact on girls coming up to us,” Branda said. “Wanting to take pictures, and it was just like telling us how they really love seeing us so we have a representation now and we’re so proud of our representation.”

When it comes to taking the field for Ariane, five years on with the squad that rush has never diminished. “It’s unbelievable and still exciting,” Ariane said. “There’s no feeling like it, it’s incredible.”

As for Branda, the rookie the first time out of the tunnel was, “ a mix of me being excited but like I was scared at the same time because it was like, totally different from what I used to do in high school,” Branda said. “I was really, really surprised by the amount of energy the crowd was giving us and sharing that energy really made me more comfortable. These women really made it easier for me as a rookie and they’ve been there for me and made sure I was comfortable with everything that was going on that day.”

When it comes to community appearances Ariane feels that, “it is one of the most important things to be a link to the community,” she said. “We get to be ambassadors spreading that positive reputation of the team.”