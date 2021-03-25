When the topic of former Montreal Alouettes’ coach Marv Levy gets bantered about by football fans there is a sense of disbelief when it is stated that Coach Levy is not a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame (CFHOF). The Alouettes are looking to correct that with a push to have Levy as one of the inductees announced this April, an honour that many feel is past due.
One of those voicing his support for Levy is former Alouette fan favourite Johnny “The Ordinary Superstar” Rodgers, who was a member of the 1974 Grey Cup winning Als coached by Levy. “It’s hard to believe that they have to push for someone who has merit,” Johnny Rodgers said. “Someone who has accomplishments and has been to the Grey Cup three times with two wins one of the greatest coaches in CFL history and the NFL as well.”
Rodgers arrival coincided with Levy and was a coup for the organization. The University of Nebraska running back, receiver and punt return specialist was the Heisman Trophy winner in 1972. Although Rodgers was a 1973 first-round draft pick of the San Diego Chargers, he signed on to play for the Alouettes in a deal orchestrated by J.I. Albrecht and Sam Berger.
While Levy’s tenure in the CFL was short it was truly sweet and also impacted the way the game was played. In five seasons with Montreal from 1973 to 1977in his first post as a head coach, Levy brought the team to the Grey Cup three times and won it twice.
Levy brought innovations to the game like adding blocking on punt returns and introduced the hurry-up offence, which he brought south of the border when he returned to coach in the National Football League. Levy also earned the Annis Stukus Trophy as coach of the year in 1974. “I think he was very ahead of his time,” Rodgers said. “He came in here as a special teams coach and Montreal, the type of football is more like for special teams. You’ve got a lot more field and a lot more things to do. Canadian football is a lot faster than the NFL. You only have three downs to make those 10 yards. You have to be going for five to 10 yards every time you get the ball. He had a very good concept of that and was able to keep our guys focused on getting the most yards after contact.”
During his career as a head coach in the NFL with Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills, Levy had 143 regular season victories, 11 in the playoffs, six divisional championships and four Super Bowl appearances. That success led to Levy being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio in 2001.
Rodgers is adamant that the 95 year-old Levy has to be in the CFHOF. “We want Marv in there while he can appreciate it,” he said. “It’s sad when you get inducted into a hall of fame and you’re not around to appreciate it. We need Marv in there now.”
“Where else would you rather be than right here, right now?” That was the rallying call that Levy would ask of his players. The answer his supporters are looking for to that query is in Hamilton come induction day of the class of 2021 of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame.
“We need the fans and the children of the fans to help make his happen,” he said. “We want to get them involved in something special so they can be part of the celebration. Let’s get this done, the sooner the better.
Fans can help the cause by liking and sharing any social media posts on the effort and can use the hashtag #TwoHallsForMarv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.