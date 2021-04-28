The 808 Bonneville Challenge rides for the benefit of student athletes

It was a busy event as the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence (QFAE) announced the opening of registrations for the 5th edition of the 808 Bonneville Challenge, presented $110,000 to 34 student athletes through funds raised from the cycling event and also announced three new challenges that will be added to the two day event set for Friday September 17 and Saturday September 18 in Mont Tremblant.
During the live presentation on Facebook, the two presenting sponsors, Fenplast ($ 16,000) and Lowe’s Canada ($ 22,000) as well as the major partner Les Industries Bonneville ($ 72,000), were able to reward the efforts of the 34 student athletes. “The QFAE employees and our partners in the 808 Bonneville Challenge had to roll up their sleeves and be imaginative in order to offer an event that provided the same pleasure, the same challenges last year,” Claude Chagnon, President of the QFAE said. “The results of their efforts have been impressive, allowing us to support even more student-athletes despite the constraints of the pandemic. With the progress announced in the COVID-19 vaccination, it is with real enthusiasm that we invite cyclists of all levels, road bikes or gravel to take part in the next 808 Bonneville Challenge. “
Earning his first Bonneville Industries scholarship was Dollard’s Reece Miller-Clark a freestyle skier who is a moguls specialist. The 18 year-old was presented a $2,000 bursary for academic excellence. Miller-Clark finished seventh at the Canadian Junior Championships and was the bronze medalist at the Quebec Championships. The Vanier student had a 97 percent average in health sciences and has an interest in becoming a doctor.
“The pandemic has had many negative consequences, but it has also had some positive ones, including the discovery or rediscovery by many of outdoor sports, including cycling,” Dany Bonneville, president and founder of the Défi 808 Bonneville and ultracyclist said. “The 2020 edition was a pleasure to watch as so many cycling enthusiasts of all levels rode to raise funds for the QFAE, even with the strict health restrictions in place. We are confident that we will be able to offer the participants the same experience this September.”
A trio of new challenges added to the event is targeting riders in gravel bike disciplines at the 125 km, the 202 km and the 404 km distances. Two new distances of 70 and 80 km over two days for a 150km circuit have been added for recreational road cyclists. There’s a new combination challenge where riders compete in gravel and road rides. On the Friday riders will do 125km on gravel then on Saturday it will be a 115 km road ride. The Tremblant Resort will be the backdrop for the unique is once again the focal point of the 404 km road bike loop as well as the 115 km solo, 125 km solo, 202 km solo or duo and the 404 km and 808 km solo, duo or four person team.
The 808 Bonneville Challenge is accessible to cyclists of all levels in addition to electric bikes (e-bikes) which have been accepted since 2020 over all distances (except the 808 km). To find out more or to register for the 2021 event go to www.defi808bonneville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.