Team St. Georges in the mix at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

With the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in full swing in Calgary, Team St-Georges out of the Laval sur le Lac and Glenmore Curling Clubs are rocking the rings as Team Quebec. The team of skip Laurie St. Georges, second Emily Riley, third Hailey Armstrong, and lead Cynthia St. Georges along with alternate Florence Boivin and coach Michel St. Georges is on a streak in Pool B play. This is the first experience for the entire team at the national women’s championship, but all of the players bring lots of experience at the national level having competed in U-21, U-18 and mixed category tournaments and it shows. Following a loss in their opening match when they conceded 4-7 to Team Manitoba headed up by the legendary Jennifer Jones; Team St. Georges reeled off four straight wins then dropped one to Team Saskatchewan as The Suburban went to press. The 4-2 record puts the Quebec representatives in first place in Pool B and with two matches left in round robin play, Team Quebec should be headed into the playoff round. That will see the top four teams in each division crossover to play each other.
Team St. Georges started their winning ways with a 9-5 victory over British Columbia, followed up with an 8-6 decision over PEI. Quebec’s 8-7 win over the Wild Card entry Team Fleury, was a statement win as that squad was 3-0 at that point. The fourth win came Tuesday morning when Quebec would have none of it against Team Nunavut claiming a 7-5 triumph in Draw 10. “Obviously every game of the Scotties is important,” skip Laurie St. Georges said following that win. “Today was not our best game but we pulled out a win and that’s important. We actually regrouped between ends, talked to each other. We were trying to support each other so I think that’s why we won the game.”
Tuesday night in the 12th draw the experience of Sherry Anderson led her team to a x-x win thanks to stealing three in the 9th end to take a 9-6 lead over the young Quebec squad. Team St. Georges was unable to get into a position to get the needed points to tie the match in the 10th end.
Yesterday Quebec faced Newfoundland-Labrador then today will take on New Brunswick.
