Team St. Georges impresses at Scotties Tournament of hearts

Team Quebec put in an impressive performance in Calgary at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, despite being eliminated Saturday afternoon in the championship round with a 7-4 loss to Team Canada, skipped by Kerri Einarson. “I’m so proud of my girls,” Laurie St. Georges said. “We had such an amazing week. We played well, we made some great team shots and we had so much fun. For our first Scotties I couldn’t ask for more, we played well and it was fun to play against the best teams in Canada.” When all was said and done, Team St. Georges returned home with a 6-6 won-lost record and an eye to the future.
Those best teams had some legendary skips like Jennifer Jones, Rachel Homan and Einarson but the young Quebec squad handled playing against their idols superbly. “I think it was just exciting playing Jennifer Jones, Rachel Homan and Kerri Einarson,” St. Georges said. We looked at it as if we were just playing red rocks and yellow rocks. We came here with no pressure on us. We just wanted to have fun, enjoy the moment and soak it all in.”
The team out of Laval sur le Lac and Dollard’s Glenmore curling clubs of Skip Laurie St. Georges, her sister Cynthia, the lead, second Emily Riley, third Hailey Armstrong and alternate Florence Boivin along with coach Michel St. Georges caught the attention of Canada’s curling community with their aggressive style of play and positivity on the ice. In the round robin portion of play Quebec played to a 6-2 record and finished in third although they had identical records with Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The difference was it was those two teams that handed Quebec their defeats thanks to the efforts of veteran skips Jennifer Jones of Manitoba and Sherry Anderson of Saskatchewan. “We went out there wanting to have fun, be in the moment and make some shot,” second Emily Riley said. “That’s exactly what happened, we surpassed our expectations. We played 10 ends against big teams and we pushed them to play hard. We were just fearless out there.”
In Friday’s two draws in the championship round, Quebec squared off against Alberta and Ontario with Team St. Georges falling in both matches in extra-end affairs. Team Alberta skipped by Laura Walker took the win by a 7-6 score. Against Ontario, Quebec ran up against another legendary skip as Rachel Homan scored three in the 10th end to tie the score and stole one in the extra end to secure the 8-7 victory. “She (Laurie St. Georges) made more shots than I did,” Rachel Homan said in the post match interviews. “She had a phenomenal game; she’ll be a contender for years to come so kudos to her. It’s awesome to see that coming out of Quebec, obviously they’re doing the right thing in programs and coaching.”
In Saturday afternoon’s loss to Team Canada, Quebec were tied through seven ends but Canada built to a 7-4 advantage heading into the tenth end and Quebec holding the hammer. Canada played clear the house until Quebec ran out of opportunities to get the necessary points to tie the score. “We’re going to keep pushing hard,” St. Georges said. “Keep pushing for next year to get to Thunder Bay (site of the 2022 Scotties).” Riley added, “we’re still a young team and our expectations have been re-framed a little bit. Just to see how close we are, if we just keep working hard and having fun the possibilities are endless.”
