Team Quebec wins Atlantic Bowls in Beaconsfield

The Atlantic Bowls lawn bowling tournament has returned to Quebec for the 49th edition of this prestigious event. The Atlantic Bowls rotates between Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, this time the Beaconsfield Lawn Bowling Club had the honour of hosting the tournament. There were 80 players making up 32 teams who took part in the tournament.
Quebec won the overall championship based on the results of the Quebec teams playing in the different categories. That earned Quebec the Sid Currie Memorial Trophy Quebec had 91 points and runners-up New Brunswick had 72 points.
PAIRS WOMEN
GOLD – N.S. (A) Ann-Marie Siteman, Vicki Balcom
SILVER – P.E.I. (A) Susan Hill, Anne Morissette
BRONZE – N.B. (A) Beth Kirkpatrick, Jenny Myers
PAIRS MEN
GOLD – N.B. (A) Corey Briggs,
Joe Briggs
SILVER – QC (A) John Devlin, Mike Doskas
BRONZE – N.B. (B) Chris Lane, Kevin Phillips
TRIPLES WOMEN
GOLD – QC (A) Donna LeBlanc, Norma Cassidy, Mila Sachdeva
SILVER – N.S. (A) Lena Cameron,
Debbie Tower, Charmaine Cameron
BRONZE – QC (B) Carolyn McGarr, Maureen Cox, Denise Stojda
TRIPLES MEN
GOLD – QC (B) Izak Rubin, Peter Paquet, Andy Wepruk
SILVER – N.B. (A) Tim McFadzen, Wayne Hossack, Yves Martin
BRONZE – QC (A) Jean-René Leduc, Maurice Beauchamp, Denis Leduc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.