Team Quebec wins Atlantic Bowls in Beaconsfield
Rob Taussig The Suburban

The Atlantic Bowls lawn bowling tournament has returned to Quebec for the 49th edition of this prestigious event. The Atlantic Bowls rotates between Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, this time the Beaconsfield Lawn Bowling Club had the honour of hosting the tournament. There were 80 players making up 32 teams who took part in the tournament.

Quebec won the overall championship based on the results of the Quebec teams playing in the different categories. That earned Quebec the Sid Currie Memorial Trophy Quebec had 91 points and runners-up New Brunswick had 72 points.

PAIRS WOMEN

GOLD – N.S. (A) Ann-Marie Siteman, Vicki Balcom

SILVER – P.E.I. (A) Susan Hill, Anne Morissette

BRONZE – N.B. (A) Beth Kirkpatrick, Jenny Myers

PAIRS MEN

GOLD – N.B. (A) Corey Briggs,

Joe Briggs

SILVER – QC (A) John Devlin, Mike Doskas

BRONZE – N.B. (B) Chris Lane, Kevin Phillips

TRIPLES WOMEN

GOLD – QC (A) Donna LeBlanc, Norma Cassidy, Mila Sachdeva

SILVER – N.S. (A) Lena Cameron,

Debbie Tower, Charmaine Cameron

BRONZE – QC (B) Carolyn McGarr, Maureen Cox, Denise Stojda

TRIPLES MEN

GOLD – QC (B) Izak Rubin, Peter Paquet, Andy Wepruk

SILVER – N.B. (A) Tim McFadzen, Wayne Hossack, Yves Martin

BRONZE – QC (A) Jean-René Leduc, Maurice Beauchamp, Denis Leduc

