Team Quebec grinding it out at Tom Horton’s Brier

At press time, Team Quebec sits with a 4-win-3-loss record at the Tim Horton’s Brier in Calgary. The team of skip Mike Fournier, lead Jean-François Trépanier, second Felix Assselin, third Martin Crête and alternate William Dion along with coach Benoit Forget are pressing to make the cut from Pool B to take part in the championship round of play. The players represent the Glenmore, Etchemin and Valleyfield curling clubs.
Quebec opened with a squeaker of a win against Newfoundland and Labrador 7-6. The team followed that with an 11-7 loss to Team Canada, skipped by Brad Gushue where a pair of three-point ends in the fourth and ninth secured the win. Fournier rebounded against Nunavut with a 15-1 that ended after eight ends of play. Quebec opened with a three point end and scored deuces in six ends while Nunavut’s lone point came in the seventh end. Nova Scotia took a 9-6 decision in a game that could have gone Quebec’s way, except for some spot on shots by Nova Scotia’s skip Scott McDonald. In the seventh end McDonald and company took four points for a 7-4 advantage. Fournier got to within one and in the tenth end was positioning to take the win but McDonald’s cleared the house and stole one point to secure the victory. Tuesday afternoon Team Quebec conceded a 9-6 decision to Team Saskatchewan.
Draw 13 proved to be lucky for the Fournier side as they got back on the winning track with an 10-7 win over Team Ontario skipped by John Epping. Ontario entered the morning with a 4-1 record and Quebec playing .500 at 3-and-3. Team Quebec, trailing 5-3, roared into the lead with back-to-back three point gains in the sixth and seventh ends to take a 9-5 lead. Ontario battled back for two but in the ninth end Quebec added one point to go into the tenth end up 10-7 with Ontario holding the hammer. Team Fournier played Ontario to a blank end to take the game 10-7. That win put Quebec in fourth place as The Suburban went to press. Should they hold on to that spot, Team Quebec will advance to the Championship round.
Quebec will close out the round robin portion of the Brier today with a 3:30 match against Team Wild Card 2 out of Calgary, skipped by Kevin Koe and at press time undefeated, putting them on top of Pool B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.