It was a sweet repeat for Team Quebec at the Canada Winter Games in PEI as they defeated Team Alberta 4-3 for back to back gold medal performances at the Games. That was payback for a loss to Team Alberta in pool play where the western squad took an 11-7 decision.
Team Quebec came out of Pool A play with a 1-2 win-loss record then found their pace to go the rest of the tournament undefeated. That began with a 12-3 victory over Team Nova Scotia to qualify for the quarterfinals. In that contest Quebec doubled up on Team Onatrio for an 8-4 win. In the semifinal Quebec punched their ticket to the title tilt with a huge 11-4 win over Team PEI.
It was a different match in their second meeting with Alberta, a much tighter contest. In the win Maxim Moisan had a two goal performance, Brittany Lanouette chipped in a goal and an assist and Eléonore Sezia had the other marker. Lac St. Louis was represented by players Zoe Aubin, Julia Franco, Elizabeth Moreau and coach Emilie Cunial.
In the bronze game Team Quebec regrouped following a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Team Saskatchewan to hand Team BC a 7-3 loss. That marks the sixth Bronze for Quebec to go with their two gold and three silver performances.
A pair of Lac St. Louis region players figured in the win over British Columbia. Nathan Lacompte of the Chateauguay Grenadiers and goalie William Lacelle of the Lac St. Louis Lions made key contributions.
Lacombe was good for a pair of goals while Lacelle turned aside 38 of 41 shots and that included a huge save on a first period penalty shot.
“We showed character tonight and we came out with the bronze,” Baie D’Urfe’s William Lacelle said. “I am proud of the boys and proud of myself. I practice a lot of penalty shots at home, so I was ready for [the penalty shot in the first period]. I have had so much fun on [Prince Edward Island] and getting the chance to play tonight and show my ability was a great feeling.”
