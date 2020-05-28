Team Canada Champion Chats hosting its second Live Chat for kids

TORONTO (May 28, 2020) – On Friday, May 29, Team Canada Champion Chats will hold its second live chat featuring three-time Olympic Champion Tessa Virtue and nine-time Paralympic Champion Benoît Huot as hosts. Eight Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes will speak live to kids, parents and teachers about the experiences and lessons that have helped them become the world’s best. Photos and video clips from the event will be available here.
In this second of three live chats available for all Canadian students and kids, athlete mentors will join in remotely from their homes including Olympians Lanni Marchant (Athletics) and Angela Whyte (Athletics), and Paralympians Michelle Salt (Snowboarding) and Andrew Haley (Swimming), alongside Tessa Virtue. The five athletes will share lessons learned through their experience in sport and answer questions from Canadians tuning in across the country.
Following the English version, Benoît Huot will host a live chat in French featuring Olympians Joseph Polossifakis (Fencing), and Geneviève LaLonde (Athletics), and Paralympians Nicolas-Guy Turbide (Swimming) and Karolina Wisniewska (Alpine Skiing). Each of the athletes will answer questions on topics such as mindfulness, gratitude, community, and physical activity.
The live chats follow the release of eight video lessons and curriculums - one from each athlete - for teachers and students on social and emotional learning themes. The second live chat hopes to follow a successful winter live chat with Team Canada Champion Chats teachers and students. The live chat will be available to watch here at 12 p.m. ET in English, and here at 2 p.m. ET in French.
Team Canada Champion Chats, a partnership between the Canadian Olympic Committee, the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and Classroom Champions, is a national education program designed to empower Canadian students to focus on themes including embracing challenges, mental health, diversity and inclusion, achieving goals, and ultimately become a champion in their community. Students on Friday’s live chat have already watched video challenges from each of the athletes on a specific theme. This is their first opportunity to connect directly with their Olympic and Paralympic athlete mentors, providing an unforgettable experience.
