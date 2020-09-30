Talk some Expos with Always Remember author Danny Gallagher this weekend

Author Danny Gallagher is signing copies of his new Expos book Always Remembered at two Montreal-area locations this weekend. On Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-6, he will be at Indigo Place Montreal Trust downtown and then Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10-11, he will appear at Chapters Pointe Claire. There are 51 chapters, 88,000 words and 92 photos in the book of memories cataloguing the period 1969-2004 in chronological form.
“This book helps keep the Expos legacy alive,’’ Gallagher explained.”It allows fans to bring memories of the past into the present and helps bridge the gap for fans until a new team returns to Montreal. I did 94 interviews, including one with former commissioner Bud Selig. I have written the book in the form of vignettes, a style that has been consistent in most of my books to date.’’ Chapters include nuggets and unlocked secrets about former players, including Rusty Staub, Gary Carter, Andre Dawson, Tim Raines, Vladimir Guerrero and newly minted Hall of Famer Larry Walker. Please note that due to the pandemic, the events are very informal as there will be no table signings. Danny Gallagher will be located in the Sports section to meet and sign for fans.
