Team Quebec women’s rugby sevens squad did their province proud at the Canada Games as they earned earned silver following a 38-0 loss to the powerful Team BC squad in the championship final.
Team Quebec just couldn’t get a handle on Team BC as they handed Team Quebec their only defeat in the round robin portion, a convincing 26-5 loss.
Quebec handled Newfoundland 33-0 in their opening match then went to 1-1 with the loss to BC. They rebounded from the loss with a 43-0 drubbing of Team Manitoba and closed out the preliminary round with a 10-0 victory over PEI.
Leading up to the final Team Quebec had to play in the quarter finals and semi-finals, those three games all played in one day. In the quarter finals Team Quebec dispatched Team Alberta 26-15. The semi-final confrontation with Team Nova Scotia was a tight one as Quebec slipped past the Maritimers by a 17-12 score.
A trio of players on Team Quebec all come out of the same program, the Saint Anne de Bellevue Rugby Club and all three play in the John Abbott Islanders rugby program. That is three of 10 players on the roster, an impressive showing for one organization.
Saint Lazare’s Megan Allard a scrum-half and backs Lyanne St. Amour and Sarah Scott, both from Beaconsfield all return home with silver medals.
