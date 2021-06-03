The FINA Virtual Diving Grand Prix took place last weekend with various sites serving to host the competitors. That included Montreal’s Olympic Park Sports Centre, Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC, Shaw Centre, Saskatoon, Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, Toronto, the Forest Park Aquatic Center as well as Noblesville, Indiana and the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield, England. Even the 18 judges from Canada the UK and the USA submitted their scores remotely.
Thursday and Friday featured the preliminaries and on Thursday Canadians Celina Toth, Katelyn Fung and Elaena Dick took the top three spots in the women’s open platform prelims while on the men’s side, Montreal’s Cédric Fofana finished in fourth in the open 3m prelims. Friday saw Rosemere’s Matt Cullen who was competing in his first Grand Prix event, finish first and Montreal’s Ethan Pitman took second in the men’s open platform prelims. Laurent Gosselin-Paradis of Montreal had a combined score of 364.05 which landed him in the fifth spot. In the women’s event Montreal’s Olivia Chamandy finished fourth and Katelyn Fung was sixth in the open 3m prelims.
It was on to the finals of the events on Saturday and Sunday with the Canadian contingent turning in solid performances.
On Saturday Fofana took the top spot in the men’s open 3m final while Celina Toth, Kate Miller and Katelyn Fung all finished on the podium in the open platform final.
The 17-year-old Fofana scored 393.65 in the open 3m final to secure the top spot on the podium. “I am really happy that I got first because I knew I could do it,” Cédric Fofana said. “Being first really pushes me for the next event. I am more confident about the outcome of my performance. I felt great. I felt more confident than on Thursday. I was still a bit nervous. Overall, I am pretty satisfied.”
He built from his preliminary performance to go podium “I was happy with my first three dives today because in prelims I missed them a bit,” Fofana said. “The fifth one, I missed it, my knees buckled, and I fell a bit short in the water, but overall, everything was pretty consistent. Everything was pretty good.”
In the women’s open platform final, Toth from Victoria finished with a combined score of 314.35 to take the top spot while Ottawa’s Miller took second with a score of 283.05 and Fung from London, Ontario rounded out the Top 3 with a cumulative score of 277.50.
Sunday’s finals closed out the meet with Ethan Pitman taking the top spot while Matt Cullen finished second and Laurent Gosselin-Paradis finished fourth in the men’s open platform final and Olivia Chamandy finished second and Katelyn Fung was third in the woman’s open 3m final.
Pitman finished with a combined score of 424.60 to finish ahead of Cullen who scored 410.10 while Gosselin-Paradis had a cumulative score of 367.05.
“I was really happy with how I did,” Ethan Pitman said. “ It took me a while to figure out how to get competing and how to get used to doing these virtual competitions and to just get back into competition-mode in general because it had been so long without competing. I think this is a good step forward for the Olympic trials next month. It shows I am able to compete, so I am happy about that.”
In the women’s open 3m final, Chamandy scored 282.60 and Fung had a combined score of 271.50. “It went better than the prelims on Friday,” Olivia Chamandy said. “It was pretty stable, consistent. It was nothing amazing, but I didn’t miss anything. That’s positive. I was happy with my third dive, the front three-and-a-half, it’s a dive that is tough for me to make so I was happy that I got it and I was even maybe a little over which is good for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.