Taking a shot at helping the homeless

Normally at this time of year, Cote St. Luc’s Evan Cutler would be keeping busy playing hockey under the Cote St. Luc Minor Hockey Association banner. With the ongoing lockdown, like many youth players nine-year-old Cutler’s workouts have been relegated to shooting practice in the streets and some one-on one training until the rinks return. Cutler has found a way to incorporate paying it forward while working on his shooting skills and his efforts will benefit the Old Brewery Mission. Over the month of November, Cutler will shoot 100 pucks a day as part of his Score for the Homeless fundraiser on the Old Brewery Mission website. This all came about when, “I was driving home from school and saw two homeless people on the same block,” Evan Cutler said. “I felt I wanted to do something, so I researched with my parents and we found the Old Brewery Mission.” The Cutlers based the decision because of the reputation and how the organization provides shelter, clothes and food while offering various services to help their clients transition and get back on their feet. With the charity selected, every day Cutler can be found outside his home diligently firing away at the net. To pass the puck and raise some bucks for the cause, just Google score for the homeless to find the link to help this community minded youngster help those less fortunate facing not only the approaching winter but the ongoing pandemic. Cutler is also asking other minor hockey players, “To do something to help their community,” he said. “Pick a charity, the homeless or a food bank, shoot pucks or come up with another challenge.”
Be sure to go to www.thesuburban.com to see the full interview with Evan Cutler
