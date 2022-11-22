Isabelle Ethier the femme who is the Femme d’Hockey has a couple of great sweatshirts that will make perfect holiday gifts or for oneself. They are the T’es Game and Go Go Go (play on Ho Ho Ho) with Santa image on sale to help benefit the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation.
“I felt this was a great way to promote women in hockey while helping to raise money for the Foundation and all the great work they do,” Isabelle Ethier said. Not only does she have the support of the Foundation but several of the Montreal Canadiens are on board helping to promote the sweaters. Jake Allen, Samuel Montembeault,Kaiden Guhle were pleased to sport he T’es Game? Sweater wile Paul Byron opted for the more Christmasy version. “The guys were great helping out,” Ethier said. “They are always ready to be part of the community.” Allen in particular as he had just earned the Jean Beliveau award for his work in the community.
The sweaters were released on November 15 for "National Philanthropy Day" a day that across Canada recognizes the daily commitment of individuals, businesses and organizations, an annual event since 1986. “To see more young boys and girls from different backgrounds being introduced to the ice is one of the best things, she said. “The Foundation does such amazing work in a variety of ways, even through the building of their Ble, Blanc Bouge rinks.”
Both sweaters are available online at femme.hockey in children and adult sizes and quantities are limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.