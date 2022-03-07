Sweet repeat for Laval’s Fernandez

It was a sweet repeat and her second WTA title for Laval’s Leylah Annie Fernandez as she battled to take back-to-back Abierto GNP Seguros championships. The 19 year-old Fernandez bested Colombia’s Camila Osorio 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3) in the final of the WTA 250 event in Monterrey, Mexico, her first final appearance since her loss to Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.
The fans were treated to tremendous tennis by the two rising stars on the circuit in their first ever meeting. After Fernandez built to a 3-0 lead in the opening set the 20 year-old Osorio settled in and bounced back to break Fernandez in the ninth game and then set the stage for a tiebreaker to decided the opening set. Osorio continued the momentum to take the set as she won the tiebreak on her first set point opportunity.
Osorio continued to hold the hot racquet as play moved into the second set but Fernandez dug deep and turned the momentum into her favour. The southpaw broke Osorio’s serve two times in the set and had to rally from a love-40 situation when Osorio was serving to win the set. A gutsy rally saw her claw back from love-40 to win the game and pull even at one set apiece
The third and deciding set seesawed back and forth with neither opponent willing to give any quarter. It appeared that Osorio had a grip on the championship as she was serving for the title but bulldog tenacity by Fernandez saw her fight off five potential championship point attempts by the Colombian.
Before it could be decided if the championship was changing hands or if the title would go to a tiebreak, there was a bank of lights that went out causing a delay in the proceedings. When play resumed there was no loss of power by Fernandez as she won the game sending the decision to a tiebreak.
Fernandez continued to surge as she took the tiebreak 7-3 and repeated as Abierto GNP Seguros champion. Her win has bumped her to 21 in the WTA rankings as she now heads to the Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells, California then it will be on to the Miami Open.
