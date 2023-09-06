Suzuki launches A Hero Within All of Us golf tournament to benefit the Asista Foundation

Last week at the Golf St-Raphaël Club Montreal Canadiens’ captain Nick Suzuki launched the inaugural golf tournament as part of his association with the Asista Foundation as the ambassador of the A Hero Within All of Us fundraising program. This marks the second year of Suzuki’s participation in the program. The funds raised will go towards helping provide training and care for service dogs, enabling the foundation to pursue its goals and make a greater difference in the lives of those struggling with mental health issues.
Last year’s collaboration with Nick Suzuki, served as a catalyst for the campaign’s success. As an ambassador for the Asista Foundation, Suzuki’s dedication to the cause and his passion for making a difference in people’s lives significantly increased the campaign’s visibility and impact. “As captain, I want to go out into the community and have people see me, get to know me away from the rink,” Nick Suzuki said prior to the opening tee off of the tournament. “Helping children and people in need is important to me.”
The Asista Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to training service dogs for individuals with mental health needs. The campaign has already proved to be a turning point in the field of mental health support. The bond between a trained dog and its human companion can be truly life-changing, offering emotional support, companionship, and increased independence.
“We are immensely grateful to have Nick as an ambassador for our cause,”John Agionicolaitis, Vice President of Public Affairs for the foundation said. “His support and promotion of the cause have been instrumental in raising awareness surrounding mental health disorders and the vital role that service dogs play in improving the quality of life for those who need them.”
In its second year, the campaign aims to build on its achievements and reach even more individuals struggling with mental health disorders. The Asista Foundation, in partnership with Suzuki, plans to expand its reach and rescue more dogs, transforming them into well-trained assistance dogs offering hope and healing.
To find out more about the Asista Foundation go to www.asista.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.