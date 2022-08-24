Summer swimmers make a big splash at NAA Big Meet meet

It is a summer tradition that puts the exclamation point to the annual slate of summer swim meets hosted by the member pools of the Northshore Aquatic Association. The annual NAA Big Meet recently took place at Kirkland’s Ecclestone pool where some 500 plus swimmers from 15 pools competed in a variety of disciplines.
Fairview won the A Division, Glenmore took the Big Meet, Ecclestone won the B Division, and Briarwood won the C Division. Elm Park also won the eight and under category as well as taking the Most Improved trophy. Ecclestone will move from the B Division to the A Division and Briarwood will move from the C Division to the B Division in 2023
The Elm Park Men’s open Men’s 200M freestyle relay time of 1.40.09 beat the NAA Record held by Sunnybrooke since 2009 with a time of 1:40.40. The Elm Park team is made up of Kevin Bertrand, Jonathan Gagné, Daniel Parisien and Thomas Latimer.
