Strong start leads to Dodgers win in 11U A play

The Pierrefonds Dodgers built on a solid first inning to take a 10-6 win over the St. Laurent Mets in 11U A Lac St. Louis baseball action at Brook Park. The visiting Mets kept close but the home team Dodgers managed to keep ahead of the Mets to the final out.
Pierrefonds sent 10 batters to the plate in the home half of the opening inning to earn a 5-0 advantage. St. Laurent replied in the top of the second making it a one run game as they posted four runs making it a 5-4 contest. In their third turn at the plate St. Laurent pulled even with one run only to see the Dodgers get two runners home for a 7-5 lead. The Mets made it close again in the fourth as their run put the score at 7-6. Pierrefonds dug in and scored three times in the bottom of the fourth to seal the win as the Mets went three-up and three-down in their final at bats.
Grayson Thomas and Donovan Piech scored the first two runs for the Dodgers, Thomas scoring on a ground out and Piech coming into score on a single by Marc Hourami. With two outs, Pierrefonds pushed another three runners across the plate. Hourami and Brayden Boyer touched home on a single by Caden Brookman and Brookman scored the fifth run when he walked home with the bases loaded.
St. Laurent pushed back in the top of the second as they parlayed three hits and a couple of walks into a four run inning. William Demers, Zachary Huynh, Hanchen Cao and Ralph Croteau worked their way around the base paths.
The Mets had a four hit third inning to produce the game-tying run. It was Boheng Wang’s leadoff single that produced the 5-5 draw as he scored on a double by Demers. In the bottom of the third Pierrefonds recovered the lead with runs by a walk to Brookman and a two-bagger by Jace Ratcheff making their way home on a single by Micah Turner.
Ayden Goudreau led off the fourth with a free pass advanced to second as Rafael Cormier also walked, moved to third on a fielder’s choice and came home before Demers was thrown out trying to advance to second on a throw from catcher to second. Pierrefonds’ top of the order got the job done in the bottom of the fourth as lead lead off hitter Thomas, second slot batter Piech and clean-up hitter Matteo Garceau all touched home to finalize the score at 10-6.
