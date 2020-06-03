Staying in synch with training and school through remote possibilities

John Rennie Sports Etudes Tara Goettisheim, whose discipline is synchronized swimming, is busy keeping her schoolwork and training in synch while safely tucked away at home in Hudson.
The Dollard Synchro Club member, along with her partner Mya Fortin from Gatineau has been making waves in duet events, which has garnered them recognition. At the 2019 Canadian Championships they earned gold in duet as well as silver and bronze in team in the 13-15 category. The tandem were inaugural recipients of the Vilagos Family Bursary award founded by twin sisters Penny and Vicky Vilagos who were seven-time national duet champions of Canada and the 1992 Olympic Silver medalists in duet at the Barcelona Games. Recently Goettisheim was among the Laurent Duvernay-Tardif bursary recipients presented through the LDT Foundation and the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence. At the virtual ceremony, it was announced that Goettisheim was awarded a $1,500 Academic Excellence bursary. “It was amazing to have that recognition,” Tara Goettisheim said. “It is very motivational to receive the LDT Foundation award because of what he (Duvernay-Tardif) has accomplished from being a student athlete.” The 15 year-old Goettisheim began synchro when she was five because, “I had completed my swim course but was too young to move to the next level,” Goettisheim said. “My instructor suggested I try synchronized swimming and I really loved it.” That love affair has seen Goettisheim excel in the pool and the classroom at Rennie and she was the Athlete of the Year in Canada in the 13-15 age group in 2019. Even with everything coming to an abrupt stop, she is balancing school and training while at home. “I do my online schoolwork in the morning,” she said. “There’s also online training sessions where we get together and train.” That training includes plenty of strength and flexibility work as well as cardio. The competitive season is on pause but,” I want to be ready when we can return to competition,” she said. Until then Goettisheim will draw on the discipline she has developed over the years of being a committed student-athlete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.