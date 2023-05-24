The 19th edition of the popular Cummings Centre Foundation’s Sports Celebrity Breakfast in support of seniors in crisis will highlight the 30th anniversary of the Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Victory. The event is slated for Sunday, June 18 at Le Jardin Royalmount for the second time. This comes following last year’s debut there to rave reviews by all those in attendance.
The Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation raises funds to enrich and safeguard the quality of life of the growing senior population served by the Cummings Centre. Through the support of sponsors and donors, the CJCS Foundation can continue to help protect the most vulnerable and enrich the lives of seniors today and tomorrow. “We know that one of the top issues seniors continue to face are the challenges with global inflation, which is raising the costs of necessities like groceries,” event Co-Chair and President & CEO of Union Lighting, Bram Naimer said. “With the funds raised from this event, more targeted measures can be put into place via the Cummings Centre to help Montreal seniors who need it most.”
That theme will be seen to by the Sports Personality of the Year Guy Carbonneu. The former Habs’ captain, coach and Hockey Hall of Fame member will be joined by several of his ‘93 teammates and management including Ronald Corey, Serge Savard, Vincent Damphousse, and Benoit Brunet.
Rounding out the roster of honorees will be Guest of Honour Sylvan Adams, philanthropist, businessman and community leader, Dennis “El Presidente” Martinez, Expos Baseball Legend and Chantal Machabée VP of Communications for the Canadiens who will receive the Larry Fredericks Media Award.
“The Sports Celebrity Breakfast gathers community leaders, sports heroes, and legends under one roof,” event Co-Chair and Senior Vice-President of Delmar International, Mike Wagen said. “Attendees have the unique opportunity to meet their favorites athletes, take photos with them, and receive autographs. Guests enjoy hearing from our celebrity athletes which are interviewed by some of Montreal’s well-known sports media. There are always some surprise A-list athletes who attend. All in all, it’s a truly special event for the celebrities, attendees (including many grandchildren), and the seniors that benefit from the funds we raise.”
VIP tickets to the event will be available in limited quantities at $136. To learn more about the event, or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cjcsfoundation.org/sportscelebritybreakfast/
