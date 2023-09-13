Stallions ride late game major to win over North Shore
St. Lazare Stallion Charles-Antoine Cataford’s second major of the day in the final minute of play provided the margin of victory for the Stallions over the North Shore Knights in Atom Division play of the Montreal Regional Football League Saturday morning on the turf of Dollard’s Glenn McHugh field. All the scoring came in the second half with the home team scoring first but it was the visiting Stallions who scored the next two touchdowns, the second in the dying seconds of the match, to take the road win.
The contest had been a defensive struggle for the opening half with the two squads exchanging series as their respective defensive units denied major advancements. Turnovers were served in the opening half as turnovers on downs kept the Stallions and the Knights from reaching the end zone.
On the opening series for the Knights following the kick-off t launch the second half, North Shore worked their way down the field to pay dirt to take a 6-0 lead. On the opening play from scrimmage Keyoni Bloomfield zigged and zagged his way from midfield to the Stallions’ 19. On his next carry Bloomfield turned the corner on the right side and hauled the ball to the St. Lazare seven. Josiah Evans got the Knights on the board as he raced through the left side to cross the goal line making it 6-0 for North Shore.
The Stallions worked an extended drive from their own 51 to the Knights’ end zone authored by their quarterback Samuel Daignault. The advancement began with a Daignault pass to Zachary Blackman taking the Stallions to the North Shore 41. Carter Correa had the next two carries and brought his team to first and goal on the Knights’’ one yard line. Cataford pulled his team even as he ran right for the final yard needed to score. The point after attempt saw the kick kiss the crossbar keeping the score even.
St. Lazare built some momentum on that series working their way to the North Shore four but a fumble by the Stallions was quickly smothered by North Shore’s Bloomfield to snuff out the St. Lazare series.
Time continued to tick away and with 56 seconds to play the Stallions were looking at a three yards to the lead. Cataford took the ball right shook of a pair of would be tacklers and hit the end zone for a 12-6 lead. North Shore got the ball back with 21 seconds left to work with but the clock was against them as time ran out with the Knights at the St. Lazare 40.
