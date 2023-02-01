The St. Thomas Knights utilized a stifling defence and more steals than a Times Square pickpocket to defeat the LaSalle Comprehensive Community High School Wolves 38-25 in GMAA Cadette girls’ basketball on the St. Thomas hardwood. The Wolves made a run to catch-up to their opponents with solid second and third quarter efforts. Heading into the final quarter LCCHS had carved into the Knigts’ lead and were a mere six points apart.
St. Thomas came out running and gunning in the opening quarter to establish a 15-6 advantage over the visiting Wolves. Sophia Waind had the hot hand as she hit for seven of her 10 points to help build the Knights’ advantage.
In the second quarter St. Thomas started off with an eight point run to pad their lead but the Wolves dug in and began their comeback bid. LCCHS poured in eight points, including a three pointer by Kayla Goulbourne. When the buzzer sounded to send the teams into the break the home team held a 25-14 edge.
The Wolves’ third quarter was their best of the match as they hit for nine points while allowing St. Thomas only four. Tahlia Floyd paced the attack as she accounted for seven of those nine points, which included an arching shot from three-point territory. That outburst saw LCCHS within striking range as they sat six points behind the Knights.
St. Thomas upped their game in the closing quarter as the ball hungry squad controlled the flow of play. The Knights shutdown the Wolves attack and allowed them only a single bucket in that segment of the match to secure the victory. The game’s top point getter Josephine Charlot dropped in five points in the final quarter giving her 14 for the game.
