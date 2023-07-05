St. Laurent wins high scoring game over Pierrefonds

The St. Laurent Crush took a 14-10 road victory over the Pierrefonds Yankees in 15U B baseball at Brook Park. The Crush led from the opening inning to the final out as they put points on the board in each of their turns at bat. Pierrefonds managed to battle back to make it a one run game in the bottom of the fourth but the Crush responded to pad their lead.
A pair of walks paved the way to a trio of runs in the top of the first as St. Laurent opened with a 3-0 advantage. Leadoff hitter Luca Capozzo and Adamo Poser made their way around the bases and Xavier Nguyen scored on a groundout to second.
St. Laurent doubled their lead to 6-0 in the second with some timely hits. Joseph Alberga opened the inning with a single and scored on a Capozzo double. Capozzo and William Papadopoulos touched home with Emile Eid’s single earning him the RBI’s. Pierrefonds got on the board in the bottom of the second when Matteo Bombolo singled and stole a base took advantage of a wild pitch and a Crush error to make it a 6-1 contest.
St. Laurent was held to a single run in the third when Amundan Sairam raced home on an Alberga single. The Yankees bit into the Crush lead added two runs to their total. Steals and fielder choice decisions saw Dante Vannicola-Primeau and Nico Palladini reach home making it 7-3.
After Eid cracked a triple to score Capozzo and then go on to score putting the Crush up 9-3 the Yankees erupted for a five run fourth to pull to within one of St. Laurent at 9-8. Phillip Duhaime, Bombolo,Anthony Moore, Alex Reyes-Barcos and Vannicola-Primeau scored those runs for Pierrefonds.
The Crush extended their lead to 13-10 in the top of the fifth. Catherine Ramos scored on a Papadopoulos single and he went on to score as the top of the St. Laurent batting order continued to produce. Capozzo singled to bring Papadopoulos home then he scored on Eid’s second triple of the game. Eid scored the fourth Crush run of the inning as he made his way home on a Poser single. Pierrefonds got two runs back to make it a 13-10 game as Samuel Antoniou and Duhaime took advantage of errant Crush pitches to make their way across home.
Alberga worked the final Crush run in the top of the sixth as he walked, swiped a pair of bases and raced home on a wild pitch. St. Laurent’s pitching settled down as only four Yankee batters were faced in the bottom of the sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.