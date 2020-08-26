The St. Laurent U14m AA squad is playing some dominating soccer in the Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer League this summer. As play hits the midpoint of the schedule, St. Laurent is in first with a string of 8-wins and no setbacks. Not only is the team undefeated, they have yet to be scored on as the team has posted eight clean sheets all by keeper Olivier Cesar. There have been a couple of 1-0 matches, one against a very solid MRO team that is just back of St. Laurent in the standings with a 7-1 record, the only blemish coming against St. Laurent. Just this past Friday evening at Terra Cotta Park in Pointe Claire, St. Laurent delivered a 9-0 defeat to the home side. In that match, St. Laurent’s Marc-Alexandre Happi Emaga had a three-goal performance while Vincenzo Real chipped in with a pair of tallies. Singles were supplied by Alexander Ilkhani and Dimitri Tasho while reserve players Nicolas Dababneh and Santiago Trujillo-Marles also found the back of the net. Aside from the pair of 1-0 wins, St. Laurent has not loss any of the remaining matches by less than 3-0 scores. Two major factors for that are the scoring abilities of Happi Emaga, who has nine goals in eight games and Ilkhani who has netted seven tallies. Opponents can’t focus on that pair as the balance of the roster has all contributed to the team’s 37 goals over eight games with the team enjoying a 4.63 goals per game average. St. Laurent will have to stay sharp as opponents will be motivated to hand this Juggernaut their first defeat as the balance of the campaign unfolds. Next up will be CS St. Lazare Hudson as they travel to Marcel Laurin Park for a 6:30 match-up with St. Laurent on Friday evening.
St. Laurent U14 boys playing to perfection midway through the season
- By Mark Lidbetter The Suburban
-
-
- 0
Latest Articles
- Dangerous hurricane Laura rapidly strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico
- Workers can't pick up compost bins over 25 kg: CSL
- West Island Mission holds BTS Backpack giveaway
- Officers praised
- COVID 19 postpones Marquette golf Tourney
- Pointe Claire inaugurates Tony Proudfoot Park
- TMR swaps out lights
- What parents think of back to school
Most Popular
Articles
- Many West Island parents remain undecided on sending kids to school
- Fire erupts at Dorval Avenue apartment building
- Interchange work launched
- Canada must act against Turkey's hijacking of the Hagia Sophia
- Julius Grey seeks ‘safeguard’ order to allow parents freedom of choice on sending kids back to school
- Families earning more than $60,000 per year now fall under new federal ‘poverty line’: Fraser Institute
- Healthy Life: How to stress less during the pandemic: A guide for teens
- Judgement Calls Episode 12: Achieving a dream nine years in the making
- Severe thunderstorm watch for southern Quebec
- Montreal’s CEGEPs are ready for a safe return to school
Images
Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Many West Island parents remain undecided on sending kids to school
- Fire erupts at Dorval Avenue apartment building
- Interchange work launched
- Canada must act against Turkey's hijacking of the Hagia Sophia
- Julius Grey seeks ‘safeguard’ order to allow parents freedom of choice on sending kids back to school
- Families earning more than $60,000 per year now fall under new federal ‘poverty line’: Fraser Institute
- Healthy Life: How to stress less during the pandemic: A guide for teens
- Judgement Calls Episode 12: Achieving a dream nine years in the making
- Severe thunderstorm watch for southern Quebec
- Montreal’s CEGEPs are ready for a safe return to school
Images
Videos
Online Poll
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
-
Aug 26
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.