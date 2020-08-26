St. Laurent U14 boys playing to perfection midway through the season

Opposing defenders have had little success holding back the offensive push of St. Laurent as the team has not yet tasted defeat and has registered 37 goals in the first eight games of the season.

 Rob Amyot The Suburban

The St. Laurent U14m AA squad is playing some dominating soccer in the Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer League this summer. As play hits the midpoint of the schedule, St. Laurent is in first with a string of 8-wins and no setbacks. Not only is the team undefeated, they have yet to be scored on as the team has posted eight clean sheets all by keeper Olivier Cesar. There have been a couple of 1-0 matches, one against a very solid MRO team that is just back of St. Laurent in the standings with a 7-1 record, the only blemish coming against St. Laurent. Just this past Friday evening at Terra Cotta Park in Pointe Claire, St. Laurent delivered a 9-0 defeat to the home side. In that match, St. Laurent’s Marc-Alexandre Happi Emaga had a three-goal performance while Vincenzo Real chipped in with a pair of tallies. Singles were supplied by Alexander Ilkhani and Dimitri Tasho while reserve players Nicolas Dababneh and Santiago Trujillo-Marles also found the back of the net. Aside from the pair of 1-0 wins, St. Laurent has not loss any of the remaining matches by less than 3-0 scores. Two major factors for that are the scoring abilities of Happi Emaga, who has nine goals in eight games and Ilkhani who has netted seven tallies. Opponents can’t focus on that pair as the balance of the roster has all contributed to the team’s 37 goals over eight games with the team enjoying a 4.63 goals per game average. St. Laurent will have to stay sharp as opponents will be motivated to hand this Juggernaut their first defeat as the balance of the campaign unfolds. Next up will be CS St. Lazare Hudson as they travel to Marcel Laurin Park for a 6:30 match-up with St. Laurent on Friday evening.

sports@thesuburban.com

