St. Laurent handles Dollard in U13 LDP match-up

St. Laurent took a convincing 9-0 victory over the Dollard Dragons in U13 Ligue de Développement Provinciale soccer play on Dollard’s natural pitch. The visitors spent ample time in the attacking third and had solid ball control to build to the victory. The Dragons were held off the score sheet by the St. Laurent back line and timely saves by St. Laurent keeper when pressed into service.
Aksil Zerrouki and Adrian Camacho accounted for half the goal production as they had two tally games. Zerrouki opened the scoring in the ninth minute of play with what would stand as the game winner when he fired a waist high shot from the top of the box into the net. Camacho struck for the next two markers to give St. Laurent a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period. The first goal by Camacho came when he side-stepped Dollard’s keeper Matteo Voutsinas who had made a rushing attempt to block out Camacho and guided the ball across the goal line. The third goal was scored just prior to time expiring in the opening 25 minutes of play.
Ibrahim Bahsoun scored with some fancy footwork in the Dollard box, turning and firing a shot into the top left corner. Emmanuel Brindalos made it 5-0 on a ball played into the box that he picked out of midair and found the back of the net.
In the third period St. Laurent added four more to the score starting with Daniel Shahanski who one-timed a ball played into the box in the opening minute of the third. Zerrouki notched his second of the game on a shot that kissed the left post and in. Mathys Gacougnolle and Luca Swaminadhan closed out the scoring for the visitors.
Dollard had several quality shots but were not able to spoil Faury’s clean sheet. Luke Sabbagh came as close as possible on a shot that hugged the St. Laurent goal line but was kicked to safety by a St. Laurent defender. Samuel Girodias, Kiyan Martins-Montepeque and El-Koboul Akibou made numerous runs into the attacking third in their quest to score. Dollard keeper Voutsinas made numerous superb saves in the loss.
