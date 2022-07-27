St. Laurent earns road win in Dollard

The St. Laurent A’s took an 8-1 decision last week over the Dollard Royals in 11U B Lac St. Louis baseball action at DDO’s Westminster Park
St. Laurent scored a trio in the first another three in the third and a pair in the fourth to establish an 8-0 cushion. A quartet of singles in their opening at bats produced the three runs with Thomas Theadoratos, Noah Narloch and Francesco Garafas all reaching home. In the third Narloch and Garafas scored again with Gabriel Cohen rounding out the points in that half inning of play. Closing the offensive ledger for the A’s were Ashwin Karunaiananthan and Jack Johnson as they scored in the top of the fourth. They were brought home on singles by Theodoratos and Cohen.
Starting and winning pitcher Oscar Chen helped his own cause with a pair of RBI’s. Eyal McDonald paced the A’s with a trio of RBI’s in the win.
St. Laurent’s pitching handcuffed the Royals as Chen and Cohen held Dollard to one hit through four innings. In their final at bats in the bottom of the fifth the Royals got the shutout buster. Gauchen Ma led off the inning with a single and was eventually cashed in by Miles Shulkin who stroked a single for the RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.