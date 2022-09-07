St. Laurent and Dorval fit to be ties in U10 A boys play

Solid goaltending on both sides helped to produce a 3-3 result between the St. Laurent and Dorval U10 A boys soccer squads last Saturday morning at Marcel Laurin Park. St. Laurent’s tandem of Francesco Bonarrigo and Adam Salem and Dorval’s duo of Anthony Cipriani and Alexis St. Pierre came up huge several times during their respective tours of duty. The offensive attack for the two combatants was led by two goal performances. St. Laurent’s Nicolas Lemlin and Dorval’s Axel Lopez-Ramirez both were good for two tallies in the tie. “They played well,” St. Laurent head coach Dario Iapaolo said. “They came back, we missed our chances, they missed their chances and it could have gone either way. It was a great game, kudos to both teams.”
The home team went up by a 2-0 margin that started with Yahya Bouslama breaking the nil-nil draw midway through the opening half. On a play originating from a corner kick from the right Bouslama received the ball at the top of the box and sent a high shot past the outsretched arms of Cipriani for a 1-0 lead. Lemlin got his first of two making it a 2-0 advantage for St. Laurent on a turf level shot that found the inside left post.
Lopez-Ramirez made it a one goal game with his first of two early in the second half as he hustled down the right side and deposited a shot into the top left corner. The equalizer came on Lopez-Ramierez’s second marker as he laid a slow roller from in tight that made it over the goal line to make it a 2-2 contest.
Dorval carried the momentum to take a 3-2 lead on a well-struck free kick from 15 yards out. Jesus Reigadas-Duque stepped into the ball sending it over the wall of St. Laurent players and the keeper to pull ahead. “Our team finally started passing in the second half,” Dorval head coach Thomas Cipriani said. “In the first half we were just kicking it away. It was a well merited tie for both teams. The boys fought hard on both sides.”
That was a short-lived lead for the visitors as the play worked its way down the pitch a handball off the right corner of the box gave St. Laurent their chance at a free kick. Lemlin delivered a strike with authority that found the back of the net to pull even at 3-3. Both sides had opportunities to break the deadlock but the shots were gobbled up by the keepers, went wide or high of the desired target until full time was whistled.
