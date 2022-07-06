Montreal’s Benjamin St. Juste will be home this weekend as the NFL’s Washington Commanders’ cornerback, along with several friends will be hosting his Return to Origin football camp on Saturday, July 9. St. Juste is doing this to benefit Quebec football players from the ages of eight to 18. It will run from 8:00 am until 8:00 pm at St. Juste’s alma mater école Curé-Antoine-Labelle in Laval where he played for the Loups. “Last year after I got drafted I got to come home to Montreal after about two and a half years,” Benjamin St. Juste said. “While I was here I decided to have a free clinic and with short notice and no resources I had 150 kids sow up. That made me think maybe I should have a full camp.”
St. Juste is coming off his rookie campaign with the Commanders and knew that he wanted to hold an event like this where his aim is to hold the largest football camp in Canada with 500 attendees. With the help of Invictus, the glove company that sponsored St. Juste in his rookie campaign, the camp format came together. “I thought back when I was a teen playing ball,” St. Juste said. “What would it be like to have professional players teaching me.”
Joining St. Juste wil be Mehdi Abdesmad former Tennessee Titan, former Alouette Etienne Boulay , former NFL’er Pierre Garcon and NFL Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft plus numerous other Division 1 players in the NCAA, USports and RSEQ.
It will not just be about skills and drills, participants will practice yoga and hear from educational consultants, health professionals and marketing counselors. “We want the players to see what it takes to get to go to a college in the states,” he said. “Teaching what classes it takes, what marks are needed, even about marketing themselves, the entire process of getting there.”
It is a labour of love and something St. Juste is looking forward to. “I’m looking to give back to the community,” he said. “When you make it to this level, the professional level where only one percent makes it you have a lot of people looking up to you. Your community, your country so I feel it’s my responsibility to give back to this generation and help to make the process easier for them to make.”
