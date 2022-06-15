Following a two year in person absence the Cummings Centre Sports Celebrity Breakfast to benefit seniors in crisis and their other senior programs made a huge return for the 18th edition last Sunday morning at Le Jardin Royalmount. Supporters made it a solde out event and when all was said and done some $320,000 was raised for the Cummings Centre. Co-chairs Mike Wagen and Bram Naimer along with honourary chair Morden “Cookie” Lazarus, the organizing committee and the army of volunteers required to host the event were spot on in making this another successful event. With The Suburban’s own Mike Cohen ( and vice-chair) emceeing the morning sailed along.
The honorees for this edition of the event were Habs’ legend Yvan Cournoyer as the Sports personality of the Year, Montreal Alouettes owner Gary Stern was the Guest of Honour, Ken Singleton was the Expos Baseball Legends Award recipient and veteran broadcaster Rick Moffat was the Larry Fredericks Media Award winner.
Add in former Habs Frank and Peter Mahovlich, present Canadiens’ young guns Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, two-time NBA champions and currently GM of the Montreal Alliance Joel Anthony, Dollard’s Devon Levi a Buffalo Sabres’ prospect plus a host of Montreal’s sports media family made for a great morning for all those in attendance.
This was the first time Suzuki and Caufield had the opportunity to take part and both were more than happy to be part of the proceedings. “We’re excited to be here,” Nick Suzuki said. “Raising money and there’s a lot of people from the community so we’ll have some fun being here.” Caufield added, “It’s for a good cause and we get to meet some of the fans today, it’s a pretty big deal so it’s great to be here.”
For Stern, who was joined by Alouettes’ president Mario Cecchini and GM Danny Maciocia, his recognition as Guest of Honour shows how the city has embraced Stern. “It’s amazing that I got invited by Herb (Zurkowsky) to do it,” Gary Stern said. “Seniors are so important to me. The more I found out and learned about the Cummings Centre, I’m so happy and proud to have been invited. It’s vital to the Montreal community and I just think it’s a fantastic charity.”
This is the second time the Roadrunner has been tapped as the Sports Personality of the Year and the popular Cournoyer happily said yes. “I enjoy this (event) a lot,” Yvan Cournoyer said. “Great people who love to talk hockey and it’s a great event and that’s what we need sometime. It’s nice to see everybody and when they asked I said yes right away.”
Singleton, who has just retired from a 25 year run broadcasting Yankees’ games was pleased to have the opportunity to return to Montreal were both his MLB and broadcasting careers had roots. “Anytime that you can support your community it’s important,” Ken Singleton said. “I hold a golf tournament back home in Maryland and we help kids with cancer and their families. I fell as a former player that the fans supported you then you can support them especially in such an important cause.”
