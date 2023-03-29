Soulanges doubles up on West Island in regional playoff meeting

The West Island Kings U13 C squad left everything on the Dorval ice in their Lac St. Louis Regional playoff game against the Soulanges Seigneurs but the visitors pulled away to take a 6-3 decision on Saturday morning. It was the type of game where precision shots, perfect passing and a couple of lucky deflections to allow the puck to find the back of the net. The Kings’ netminder Lennon Duke and Soulanges’ Zachary Russell made numerous quality saves, much to the frustration of the opposing shooters. The Seigneurs victory was propelled by two goal performances from captain Mathis Paiement and Jean-Félix Chevaleyre.
Soulanges jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead on Paiement’s first goal of the game. He fired a frozen rope from the right point that found the inside of the left post 45 seconds from the opening faceoff. West Island pulled even before the match hit the five minute mark as Ehtan Shi unleashed a wrister from the ringette line that found the top right corner. The Kings took their only lead of the game with 2:11 left in the opening frame. Zacharay Charbonneau’s shot from the left deflected of a Soulange defender’s stick sending the puck up and into the net for a 2-1 West Island advantage. The Seigneurs answered back 45 seconds from the Kings’ goal as went to the backhand to beat a diving Duke to send the game into the break deadlocked at 2-2.
In the blink of an eye the visitors struck for two tallies 56 seconds apart to establish a 4-2 advantage over the Kings. A quick release by Mathis Grenon returned the lead to Soulanges 5:09 into the middle period. Chevaleyre notched his first of the match 47 seconds later as he pounced on a rebound to the right and guided the puck into the open net giving the Seigneurs a 4-2 lead. With 2:11 to go in the second West Island got back to within one on a pretty passing play. Lorenzo Caro froze Russell in place, sent the puck to the left allowing Vincent Di Blasio to one time his shot into the mesh. In the dying seconds of the second Paiement scored his second of the game on a shot that tipped off a Kings’ defender’s stick and redirected into the net making it 5-3 in favour of the Seigneurs.
The goaltenders took over in the third as a lone goal was recorded. That was Chevaleyre’s second of the day as he made no mistake from directly in front securing a 6-3 win for Soulanges.
