Solid start for Colleen Loach at Tokyo 2020 equestrian eventing phases

Tokyo, JPN, July 30, 2021 – Colleen Loach of Dunham, QC, and Qorry Blue d’Argouges (sired by Mr. Blue) successfully completed the first of three eventing phases at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.
42 combinations tackled their dressage test in morning and evening sessions held on July 30, 2021, with the final 21 combinations set to go on July 31. Athletes will then tackle cross-country on August 1 before moving on to the final show jumping phase on August 2, after which individual and team medals will be presented.
Loach, 38, and Qorry Blue d’Argouges took to the dressage ring backed by the dramatic crackling of thunder. In high-scoring halts and the extended trot, Peter Barry’s 17-year-old Selle Français gelding showed the benefits of two years of dressage training under fellow Tokyo 2020 Olympian, Brittany Fraser-Beaulieu. The veteran partnership was awarded a final score of 35.60 penalty points for a provisional placing of 30th after the conclusion of the first day of dressage.
“Mostly, I was trying to keep my leg forward and on, keep his shoulder up and really sit up because I tend to get forward in my upper body”, said Loach of her areas of focus during the test. “We’d been schooling a lot better; I think we were lacking a bit of sparkle and a bit of impulsion. I like the test, it has a nice flow but it’s over very quickly. You have to look and think ahead to get the movements right. On to [cross-country], what Qorry likes!”
Speaking of the upcoming cross-country phase, Loach continued, “I think there’s a lot of challenges but I’m looking forward to meeting them. I think [the course suits Qorry] because he is not a fast horse, he’s a super rideable horse, so I won’t really have to change his pace much going into the turns and combination. If he’s feeling like his normal self, it should be a great course for him and he should rock around.”
