Solid play paves the way to Harvey-Pinard signing with the Habs

Laval Rocket forward Rafaël Harvey-Pinard has inked a two-ear entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens. This is a just reward for Harvey-Pinard who has been a sparkplug for Laval during the COVID campaign that was the 2020-21 season.
The agreement, which has an AAV of $825,000, will see Harvey-Pinard earn $750,000 per season at the NHL level. The deal also contains signing bonus payments of $75,000 per season. Harvey-Pinard is set to make $70,000 per season at the AHL level. This is another step in the right direction,” Rafaël Harvey-Pinard said. “Anoter step towards making my way to the NHL.”
The 22 year-old made an impressive leap from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Chicoutimi Sagueneens to the pace of play in the American Hockey League. Over the course of 36 games he notched nine goals and had 11 helpers for a 20 point season and Harvey-Pinard was a plus-10. The left-handed shot scored his first career goal in the AHL on February 13 against the Belleville Senators in his second game with the Rocket. He credits the veterans with his progress on the ice this season. “We have really good communication on the ice, not just in games but at practices,” Harvey-Pinard said. “We would stay after practice and work on things and Jordan Weal, Alex Belzile and Yannick Veilleux
Harvey-Pinard, who models his style of play like Brendan Gallagher had the ultimate up-close experience as he was on a line with Gally in Laval’s final game of the season, a 2-0 loss to the Toronto Marlies. “I didn’t ask him directly any tips,” he said. “Seeing him play in the morning skate and the game, the way he works in front of the net is special for me to see. I can learn a lot from him, he was giving me tips on the bench and on the ice I was listening to him. It was a good experience for me, I’m very grateful for having had the chance to play with him.”
Gallagher noted about his line mate for the night, “he’s a really good player. He works incredibly hard and he’s here for a reason. I was happy to play with him. He’s a guy you can see is eager to make that jump to the next level. It shows in his attitude. His character shift after shift he just does the right things. He’s taking in what the coaching staff is telling him. It’s hard to find a harder working player on the ice.”
With the Rocket season in the books, the work begins in earnest for Harvey-Pinard. “It’s going to be a big summer for me,” he said. “I want to work in my skating, the game is fast (in the NHL) and I want to be faster and faster. I want to be better around the net and I want to get bigger and better physically.”
Harvey-Pinard was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round, 201st overall in the 2019 NHL Draft.
