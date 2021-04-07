A recent national study commissioned by The Canada Games Council (CGC), in partnership with IMI International on the impact of the pandemic on youth activity in sport found that as many as one in three youths were unsure if they would return and 20 percent said they did not plan to return to their sport. This was from a sampling of more than 2,000 youths aged 13 and up and included 600 participants between the ages of 13 to 24.
The Lac St. Louis Regional Soccer Association (LSLRSA) is combating that possible trend by getting the word out to the members in the regions’ 14 clubs that stretch from Westmount to Hudson. That message is aimed at players of all skill levels from U4 to the senior leagues that take to the numerous pitches that dot the region.
“Soccer is more than a sport it’s family, friends, fun, and so much more,” Georges Tissot Director General of the LSLRSA said. “It’s also about moving to be healthy, mentally and physically. After a winter without activity, all the member organizations of Soccer Lac St-Louis are ready to get back into the game.” As in 2020, there will totally safe soccer activities. The Minister of Sports and Leisure Isabelle Charest, recognized that the procedures put into place were respected and that there was no source of contamination. Minister Charest congratulated soccer for their exceptional work.
With local clubs in full swing for registrations, they want to confidently welcome back all their members for the upcoming season. The LSLRSA has implemented the necessary measures to ensure the continuation of activities with the focus on the safety of their members. The message is that it is safe for everyone to come and play soccer. “Soccer is and will remain a safe and healthy activity for the physical and mental health of youth through to adult players,” Tissot said. To find out more and how to contact a local association go to soccerlsl.qc.ca.
