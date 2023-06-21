Silver lining for Alliance on extended road swing

The Montreal Alliance are back and preparing for their fourth consecutive game on the road as they will be in Ottawa to face the BlackJacks Thursday night for their Canadian Elite Basketball League confrontation. The outcome of that match will have Montreal at 2-2 or 1-3 for their four games away from the confines of the Verdun Auditorium. The key thing is that the Alliance did accomplish an important first on their road trip as the team recorded the first road win in franchise history when they defeated the Calgary Surge 83-75 last Friday night. That victory is sandwiched between a pair of losses as Montreal dropped a close 100-93 decision to the Niagara River Lions to open the road swing last Tuesday and the were beaten 92-68 by the Edmonton Sting on Saturday.
Montreal earned their first road win in impressive fashion as they rallied to come from behind to best Calgary, snapping a five game skid. In the third quarter it was the Alliance surging as they enjoyed a 21-0 run over the Surge. With Blake Francis sidelined with an injury Ahmed Hill stepped up with a 21 point performance. “This is like the spark of our season,” Ahmed Hill said. “We won before but the way we came in here today and played, I think this showed our true identity. We battled through adversity, we just stayed resilient.”
Nathan Cayo contributed 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists to the historic win. Treveon Graham made his presence felt on the court again as he hit for the game winner with three from the left corner giving him 16 points and eight rebounds. Mamadou Gueye chipped in with 12
points, pulled down six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“My message to them was to keep fighting,” Alliance head coach Derrick Alston Sr. said. “If they beat us, they beat us, but just don’t give up.We just believed today.”
Montreal will be back on the court at home Sunday afternoon for a 4 pm tip off against the Edmonton Stingers. On Wednesday, June 28, the Alliance will welcome the Saskatchewan Rattlers for a 7:30 pm match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.