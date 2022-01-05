Olympic Qualification Status
Results from the four ISU World Cup stops in October and November will determine the Special Olympic Qualification Classifications, which will then be used to decide the number of entries per country per event at Beijing 2022.
Team Canada Athletes to Watch
There are six women and six men still in contention to make the Olympic team, which could have up to five skaters per gender if Canada can max out on earning quota spots during the World Cup events.
Leading the way for the women is Kim Boutin, who memorably won three medals in her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 and was recently crowned Canadian champion. In the last full World Cup season in 2019-20, she finished first overall in the 500m standings after winning five gold medals in the distance. She stood on the 1000m and 1500m podiums at the 2019 World Championships, the last time she competed there.
In Boutin’s absence, Courtney Sarault was the star of the 2021 World Championships, winning 1500m silver and 1000m bronze. After winning two medals at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, Florence Brunelle is ready to show her stuff against senior competition. Rounding out the World Cup squad are Alyson Charles, Danaé Blais and Camille De Serres-Rainville.
Five-time Olympic medallist Charles Hamelin was named to the World Cup team after having to withdraw from the national championships because of a concussion. He may now be a 37-year-old father but he’s still one of the best in the world. In 2021 he won the world title in the 1500m – his 12th gold and 30th medal all-time in Olympic events at the world championships.
The reigning national champion is Steven Dubois who is heading into his third full World Cup season, looking to add to his seven career individual medals. Pascal Dion, who won 5000m relay bronze at PyeongChang 2018, is back on the World Cup team along with newcomers Jordan Pierre Gilles, Maxime Laoun, and William Dandjinou.
