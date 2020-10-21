Football sacked by COVID-19 shutdown
The Montreal Regional Football League, the Quebec Bantam Football League and the Quebec Midget Football League have called it a season. The three leagues did not wait for the October 28th update by the government to see if team sports could resume. Re-starting that late into October with November looming was just too short a time frame to complete an already shortened season. With teams not even being able to practice during the four week shutdown, it would be like starting at square one to be game ready.
Félix Auger-Aliassime falls short in Germany to earn first ATP finalMontreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime lost to top seed and hometown favorite Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3 in Cologne, Germany to triumph at the bett1HULKS Indoors series. It was a tale of two players as an Auger-Aliassime victory would have given then 20 year-old his first ATP victory in six trips to a final, while the win by Zverev gave him an ATP title in each of the past five years. This could be an ongoing match-up of these two talented young players in the years to come as the 23 year-old Zverev and Auger-Aliassime have met twice before, with Zverev now holding a 3-0 advantage over the Montrealer. Both meetings came last year in Monte Carlo and Beijing. First serve success was key in Zverev’s victory as he won 80 percent of those compared to Auger-Aliassime at 59 percent. Auger-Aliassime pocketed 19,790 Euros ($30,500 Canadian) and earned 150 points. He will stay in Cologne as Auger-Aliassme will play in the next round of the bett1HULKS Championships where he will be seeded fifth for the tournament.
