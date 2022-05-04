Short shots

Collège Sainte-Anne Benjamin girls capture provincial title in futsal

After posting an 11 win one loss record in regular season play the Benjamin girls’ futsal squad from Lachine’s Collège Sainte-Anne earned the right to represent Lac St. Louis at the Provincial Championships that took place in Trois-Rivières. The Dragons were part of a 16 team pool in the tournament and they were smoking. In a hectic Saturday of play of three games Sainte-Anne won 7-0, 5-0 and then squeaked past Collège Durocher 2-1 to advance to the semi-finals. It was another tight one in the semis as the Dragons edged the Rimouski Select 2-1 to move on to the title tilt. Collège Sainte-Anne faced Académie St-Louis in the final and completed an undefeated tournament run with a 3-1 victory to claim the championship banner.

The Dragons are (Bottom row from left): Brianna Gianino, Charlie-Rose Caron, Bianca Diaz and Danya Condo.

Upper row:Assistant coach Nicolas Diaz, Fana Ndiayei, Emma Fortin, Maya Gebara, Justine Dubois, Emma Martin, Anne-Sophie Girouard and head coach Emanuelle Paquin.

The Power of Sports Walk-a-thon set for this Saturday

Denburk Reid’s Montreal Community Cares Foundation (MCCF) inaugural Power of Sports Walk-a-thon is set for this Saturday with an 11:00 am start from Parc Georges St. Pierre, NDG (Oxford Park — 999 avenue Oxford). Participants will return to the park as the event will continue with special guest presentations, speeches and family and sports activities.

The fundraiser is to the benefit of several foundations that support youth including the Montreal Community Cares Foundation, Red Rush Basketball, the Patrice Bernier fund, the Bruny Surin Foundation and the Otis Grant & Friends Foundation. “Growing up, I was lucky enough to have met several amazing coach mentors who took me under their wings,” Denburk Reid, Executive Director, Montreal Community Cares Foundation said. “They didn’t just teach me about sports, they taught me how to live a meaningful life. They guided me and kept me focused and out of trouble. We want to be there to support the youth of Montreal.”

Reid will be joined by team captains Alouettes’ legend Anthony Calvillo, former Impact captain Patrice Bernier, four time Olympian Bruny Surin, former NBA player and current GM of the Montreal Alliance Joel Anthony and former WBO Super Middleweight champion Otis Grant.

Individuals can sign up to raise funds by walking in the walk-a-thon or register a team or support one of the teams captained by Reid or the celebrity athletes. To donate go to www.montrealcommunitycares.com