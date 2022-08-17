International Cup Kids Playing

for Kids All-Star match this Saturday

Dollard’s synthetic pitch opposite the Dollard Civic Centre is the place to be this Saturday as the annual all-star game featuring former players, celebrities and politicians from all levels of government takes place. Gates open at 11:30 and there is no admission charge.

The event is a festive, family-friendly event with on-site music and DJs, prizes and contests to be won. The game will pit Canada against France with former Impact players Patrice Bernier and Hassoun playing for Les Bleus. Among the celebrities are Georges Laraque Rocco Placentino, Sandro Grande and Cousin Vinny from Virgin Radio plus many more.

All proceeds raised from the event will go to the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, the CHU Ste-Justine Foundation, and the Shriners Children’s Hospitals Montreal. To make a donation to the cause go to bit.ly/faitesundon-donate.

NDG Karate kids excel at

WUKF World Championships

Following a two year layoff from competing due to the pandemic several members from NDG’s Karate Academy made a spectacular return at the WUKF World Championships held in Florida with over 1,500 athletes taking part. Five athletes and their coach Sorin Alexandru, who decided to compete in the 35 plus division enjoyed plenty of success.

Caterina Iacob finished second in the Open (all weights) 16-17 year old division and was golden in her weight category (16-17). Sensei Alexandru took the gold in the 35 plus category, not bad for a last minute decision to compete. Nael Magani-Martel and David Iacob took the silver medals in the team event. Seven year-old Antony Cocioaba won his opening match but bowed in the second round as he earned tournament experience. Parinita Ram battled her opponents in two matches as well as a cold that hampered her in the tournament.

There is little time to enjoy the successes as the athletes train for November’s World Cup in Italy and then the Pan American Championships set for Mexico in 2023.